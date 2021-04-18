During the month of April, the City of College Place will be accepting applications for Comprehensive Plan Amendments. Applications may include land use map and text amendments. Applications for Urban Growth Area Amendments will not be accepted for this amendment cycle. All applicants are required to show cause as to why their proposed change should be made. Comprehensive Plan Amendment Applications may found online at http://www.cpwa.us/developers/planningapplications.php. Applications will be accepted until 4 pm on April 30, 2021 and should be emailed to planbuild@cpwa.us. For questions or additional information, please contact the Community Development Department at 509-394-8524. (Pub. April 1 & 18, 2021)