Notice is hereby given on this date, November 26, 2019 that the application described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application may be viewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php
Proposal: A new single family residential subdivision on a 4.79-acre site consisting of eleven residential lots with one public access road ending in a cul-de-sac.
Name of Applicant: Dan & Marva Preas and Roger & Connie Maidment
842 SE Vintage Way, College Place WA 99324
Date of Application: August 2, 2019
Date of Completeness/Consistency: November 26, 2019
Notice of Application: November 26, 2019
Location of Project: Site is located at 620 SE 8th Street, College Place WA 99324
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Single Family Residential
Zoning Designation: SFR – Single Family Residential
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Electronic comments must be received before 9:00AM on the date of the hearing: December 10, 2019 or submitted at the public hearing. Oral comments are welcome during the public comment portion of the hearing. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that date without an additional comment period. For additional information please contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524.
Public Hearing: The College Place Hearing Examiner December 10, 2019 will hold a public hearing at 10:00AM in the College Place City Council Chambers, 625 S. College Ave, College Place, WA 99324 to consider the above-mentioned proposal.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, College Place Standard Specifications and the Eastern Washington NPDES II Municipal Stormwater Permit. The following permits and /or studies are required: Grading Permit; Building Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; City Water and Sewer Permits; Notice of Intent (NOI) application for Construction Stormwater General Permit (DOE); Stormwater Report; Critical Areas Report and Geotechnical Engineering Report.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; Preliminary Utility Plans; Preliminary Plat; SEPA Checklist prepared July 31, 2019; Critical Area Report – May 2019; Cultural Resource Survey – October 30, 2019; Geotechnical Engineering Report; and Preliminary Stormwater Report; and Preliminary Construction Plans.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
The City of College Place uses the threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-340(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date of this notice. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You may also visit the project webpage at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals of the Hearing Examiners Final Decision shall be made to the Walla Walla County Superior Court within 21 days of the date the decision or action became final. Appeals must be made in accordance with Chapter 19.15 of the College Place Municipal Code. (Pub. 11/26/2019)