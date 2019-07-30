City of College Place at 625 S. College Ave College Place, WA 99324 is seeking coverage under:
Eastern Washington Phase II Permit –
“National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and State Waste Discharge General Permit for Discharges from Small Municipal Separate
Storm Sewer Systems in eastern Washington”
The proposed permit will authorize stormwater discharges from the municipal separate storm sewer system located in College Place. The permit requires City of College Place to develop and implement a stormwater management program that:
1. Reduces the discharge of pollutants to the maximum extent
practicable.
2. Protects water quality.
3. Satisfies appropriate requirements of the Clean Water Act.
Any person desiring to present views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice.
Submit comments to: Washington Department of Ecology
Water Quality Program, Municipal Stormwater Permits
P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 (Pub. July 23 & 30, 2019)