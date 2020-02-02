The City of College Place is requesting bids for a used dump truck. In general, the City of College Place is looking for a truck 2008 or newer with 30,000 miles/2,000 hours or less, 35,000-42,000 GVWR, and a 14’ dump bed. Sealed bids must be returned to the City of College Place ATTN Paul Hartwig at 625 S College Avenue, College Place WA 99324 by 12:00pm February 14, 2020. The bid must be labeled “Dump Truck Bid — 2000”. Bid packets can be obtained by contacting Paul Hartwig at 509-394-8526.
(Pub. Feb. 2 & 9, 2020)