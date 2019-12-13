Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.
ORDINANCE NO. 19-025
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON ADOPTING A SIX-YEAR CITYWIDE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PLAN FOR THE YEARS 2020 THROUGH 2026
Section 1. Ordinance No. 19-025 which adopts the 2020 to 2025 Information Technology, Plan as shown in Exhibit 2 attached to this Ordinance. Section 2. City staff is authorized to apply for state, federal, and private foundation grants in support of the projects identified in the Citywide Information Technology Plan. Section 3: Clerical Corrections. Section 4: Severability. Section 5: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety may be viewed at the College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. – Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. Dec. 13, 2019)