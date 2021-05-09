CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The College Place City Council, on April 13, 2021 established a 12-month moratorium on the filing, acceptance, processing, and/or approval of any application to establish a new principal or accessory use, or change a principal or accessory use, for any site currently used as a mobile home park as defined in the City Municipal Code; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency. In accordance with RCW 36.70A.390, the City Council will conduct a public hearing within 60 days of the adoption of this moratorium and has prepared a work program so that the moratorium may be in effect for up to one year.
A public hearing will be held on May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM before the College Place City Council. To make written comments on this proposal, please mail, email, or hand deliver specific comments to the City Clerk, Lisa Neissl, College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 no later than 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Email comments to Lneissl@cpwa.us. Any person may comment on the application or request a copy of the decision.
COVID-19 Virtual Meeting Protocol for Public Comment:
When submitting public comments, include the following regardless of the manner you are using: - Note that there are deadlines for each method of commenting.
• Your Name
• Your Address
Public comments may be provided in one of three ways:
• Comments in writing of no more than 1 page (If typewritten, no less than 11 pt font.) may be submitted no later than 4:30 PM on the meeting date to be included in the record.
• Comments may be made by telephone during the meeting by calling a number that will be provided to you upon notification to the City Clerk no later than 4:30 PM the day of the meeting.*
• Comments may be made by virtual meeting attendance with a link that will be provided to your email upon notification to the City Clerk no later than 4:30 the day of the meeting.*
*If you would like to make a public comment by either phone or virtual meeting, you can contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8511 no later than 4:30 on the meeting date. (Pub. May 9, 2021)