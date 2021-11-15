CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WA
COMPLIANCE WITH STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT
Notice is hereby given on November 15, 2021 that the City of College Place, Washington has prepared a draft Comprehensive Water System Plan in accordance with the provisions of the State of Washington. In addition, an Environmental Checklist for this non-project action has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. Copies of these documents are available for review on the City’s website at https://www.cpwa.us/departments/planning/public_notice.php
It is anticipated that the City will issue a Determination of Non-Significance for this non-project action. As a result, a single integrated public review and comment period is being provided to receive comments on the draft plan and the likely SEPA Threshold Determination in accordance with the Optional DNS process outlined in WAC 197-11-340(2). This may be the last opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposed non-project action and mitigation measures may be included under applicable codes regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
Written comments on the draft plan or likely SEPA Threshold Determination must be submitted, no later than 5:00PM on November 29, 2021 to Jon Rickard, College Place Community Development Director, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or via email at jrickard@cpwa.us. (Pub. Nov. 15, 2021)
