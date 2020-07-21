Diversity and Inclusion
Advisory Board
Volunteer Opportunity: The City of College Place is seeking volunteers to serve on the newly created Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board. This advisory board was created by ordinance of the City Council on July 14th, 2020 and will consist of seven community members who shall guide the City Council and Administration in matters related to reaching the goal of being a welcoming and respectful community. For a full description of the powers and duties of the board, and an application packet, please see the city website at: http://cms6.revize.com/revize/cityofcollegeplace/government/boards_and_commissions/index.php
Applications will be accepted through 4:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. Review will take place with appointments announced on August 10th, 2020. The board will meet on at least a quarterly basis beginning the week of August 17th, 2020, specific date/time TBD.
(Pub. July 21, 2020)