CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WA
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
COMPLIANCE WITH STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of College Place, Washington has prepared draft revisions to the City Development Regulations in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Growth Management Act. In addition, an Environmental Checklist for this non-project action has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. Copies of these documents are available for review on the City’s website at http://www.cpwa.us/departments/planning/development_code.php and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, at the Community Development Department, in the College Place City Hall, 625 S College Avenue.
It is anticipated that the City will issue a Determination of Non-Significance for this non-project action. As a result, a single integrated public review and comment period is being provided to receive comments on the draft Unified Development Regulations and the likely SEPA Threshold Determination in accordance with the Optional DNS process outlined in WAC 197-11-355. This may be the last opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposed non-project action and mitigation measures may be included under applicable codes regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the College Place City Hall, 625 S College Avenue on September 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM to consider the draft Unified Development Regulations and any comments received.
Written comments on the draft Unified Development Regulations or likely SEPA Threshold Determination must be submitted, no later than 4:00PM on September 17, 2019 to Jon Rickard, College Place Community Development Director, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or via email at jrickard@cpwa.us. In addition, written or oral comments may be submitted at a public hearing on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM. All comments received will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and will be included as a part of the public record that is forwarded to the College Place City Council. It is anticipated that the Planning Commission may finalize their final recommendation on the proposed amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Plan following the public hearing on September 17th. It is further anticipated that the City Council will review the Planning Commission’s recommendation at their regularly scheduled workshop on October 1st, and that a first reading of the adopting Ordinance will be held at their regularly scheduled meeting on October 8th, and that action by the City Council is expected to be taken no later than October 22, 2019. If you would like to receive notices regarding future meetings and public hearings on the Unified Development Regulations and/or to receive a copy of the SEPA Threshold Determination, or if you have questions regarding the update of the development code process, please call Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524 or email him at jrickard@cpwa.us. (Pub. Aug. 1 & Sept. 1, 2019)