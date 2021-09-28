Notice is hereby given on this date; September 28, 2021 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or on the project website at:
http://cms6.revize.com/revize/cityofcollegeplace/government/test_well_no_2_relocation.php
Proposal: To address continuing problems with drinking water source reliability, the City relocated its Well No. 2 to 80 SE Maple Ave where a new 800ft well was recently drilled, this well site is now know as Well No. 6. The next phase of the Well No. 6 project is to install the well pump, associated equipment, and construct a new well house. Other associated work includes piping connection to the City’s existing water system, backup power generator, asphalt paving, and site landscaping.
Name of Applicant: City of College Place Public Works Department – Robert McAdams, Public Works Director
Date of Site Plan Application: September 2021
Date of Completeness/Consistency: September 23, 2021
Notice of Application: September 28, 2021
Location of Project: 80 SE Maple Ave, College Place WA 99324
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal may be submitted via email to Jon Rickard, jrickard@cpwa.us or in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on October 12, 2021. The responsible official issue a SEPA threshold determination on September 13, 2018. For additional information, please contact the Robert McAndrews – Public Works Director at 509-394-8526 or rmcandrews@cpwa.us.
Public Hearing: There will be no public hearing on this project
proposal.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications. The following permits and /or studies are required: Grading Permit; Building Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; Notice of Intent (NOI) application for Construction Stormwater General Permit (DOE).
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; Preliminary Water System Consolidation Design – March 20, 2018; SEPA Checklist Prepared June 14, 2018 and associated DNS issued September 13, 2018; Archaeological Investigations/Cultural Resource Reviews 1709F-2 & 17909G-2 – May 7, 2018; and Keller Associates Well No. 6 Construction Drawings – July 2, 2021.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request and can be viewed at http://cms6.revize.com/revize/cityofcollegeplace/government/test_well_no_2_relocation.php.
The City of College Place uses the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is not subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The SEPA responsible official shall consider timely comments on the notice of application and then issue the DNS.
A final decision on the application shall be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Chapter 19.15 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. Sept. 28, 2021)
