Walla Walla City Council Public Hearing Notice
Cox Annexation ANX-20-0001
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a proposed annexation of approximately 27 acres of property located adjacent to Walla Walla Community College and south of Issacs Avenue.
Said properties shall retain their existing land use designations and zoning if the annexation is approved. Properties within the annexation boundary include the following zoning designation:
• Public Reserve
The public hearing will be held December 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88636566916 and the call-in number 253-215-8782 – Meeting ID 886 3656 6916#
Written testimony for the public hearing may be submitted to khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to 6:30 p.m. on December 16, 2020 or mailed to Kammy Hill, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. If mailing via U.S. Postal Service the written comments must be received prior to 2:00 p.m. on December 16, 2020.
• Any interested person may testify or comment on the matter. Oral comments may be provided by attending the virtual meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88636566916 and the call-in number 253-215-8782 – Meeting ID 886 3656 6916#. To be recognized as a speaker: Press *9 on your phone or use the “raise your hand” function in Zoom.
• Wait to be called upon using your name, e-mail, or phone number.
• When called upon, your connection will be unmuted. Speak your name & address clearly.
• Share your opinion, speak slowly, & clearly so that testimony can be recorded.
• Ensure testimony is short (generally 3 minutes), to the point, & complete. Please do not repeat that of previous speakers, you can say that you agree with a previous speaker.
All interested parties are invited to participate and voice their comments on the annexation. Any person needing further information on this proposal may direct their questions to Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager, at echamberlain@wallawallwa.gov or 509-527-4540.
(Pub. Nov. 23, 2020)