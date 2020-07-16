Walla Walla City Council Public Hearing Notice
Airport Way Annexation ANX-18-0003
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a proposed annexation of approximately 38 acres of property located adjacent to Airport Way and Melrose Avenue.
Said properties shall retain their existing land use designations and zoning upon annexation. Properties within the annexation boundary include the following zoning designations:
• Parcel 360715440060: Heavy Industrial
• All other parcels: Light Industrial/Commercial
The public hearing will be held August 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87067693724 and the call-in number 253-215-8782 meeting ID 870 6769 3724#
Written testimony for the public hearing may be submitted to khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to 6:30 p.m. on August 12 or mailed to Kammy Hill, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. If mailing via U.S. Postal Service the written comments must be received prior to 2:00 p.m. on August 12, 2020.
• Any interested person may testify or comment on the matter. Oral comments may be provided by attending the virtual meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87067693724 or by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 870 6769 3724# . To be recognized as a speaker: Press *9 on your phone or use the “raise your hand” function in Zoom
• Wait to be called upon using your name, e-mail, or phone number
• When called upon, your connection will be unmuted. Speak your name & address clearly.
• Share your opinion, speak slowly, & clearly so that testimony can be recorded.
• Ensure testimony is short (generally 3 minutes), to the point, & complete. Please do not repeat that of previous speakers, you can say that you agree with a previous speaker.
All interested parties are invited to participate and voice their comments on the annexation. Any person needing further information on this proposal may direct their questions to Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager, at echamberlain@wallawallwa.gov or 509-527-4540.
(Pub. July 16, 2020)