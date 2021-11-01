CITY OF WALLA WALLA
DRAFT CDBG 2022 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
AND 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing on the Draft Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2022 Annual Action Plan on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM in the City Council Chambers, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla. The purpose of this public hearing is to hear public comments on the proposed plan.
Due to limited seating availability in the City Council Chambers, citizens may attend the meeting by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82799888475 or calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 827 9988 8475#. If using the Zoom meeting link to provide comments during the public hearing, when the Mayor declares the hearing open, raise your virtual hand, wait to be recognized, and then unmute. If you are calling in, dial *9 to raise your virtual hand, wait to be recognized, and dial *6 to unmute the connection.
Council Chambers is ADA accessible. Additional requests for meeting accommodations can be made to the Title VI/ADA Coordinator at echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-527-4540 two business days prior to the hearing. Spanish interpretation will be available at the virtual hearing. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.
Copies of the plan are available upon request at lcaudill@wallawallawa.gov. Additionally, on November 18, 2021 an announcement of this public comment period will be posted in the City hall foyer and a link to the document will be made available on the city’s CDBG website: www.wallawallawa.gov/government/support-services/community-development-block-grant. This material can be made available in an alternate format upon request.
Written comments on the Draft Plan will be accepted through December 19, 2021 at the Support Services Department or by emailing lcaudill@wallawallawa.gov. Anyone desiring further information on the Draft CDBG 2022 Annual Action Plan should contact the Support Services Department, 509-527-4540.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información sobre el Plan de Desarrollo Comunitario 2022 en español puede hablar con Lydia al 509-524-4496.
(Pub. Nov. 1, 2021)
