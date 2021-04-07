ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CAMPBELL ROAD WELL - 2021
Consolidated Irrigation District No. 14
P.O. Box 656, College Place, Washington 99324
The Consolidated Irrigation District No. 14 (herein called the “Owner”), invites bids for the construction of the Campbell Road Well - 2021 project. The Work for the Base Bid includes 530 feet of 16-inch diameter grouted casing, 150 feet of 12-inch diameter grouted casing, and 300 feet of open borehole capable for installation of a 10-inch diameter perforated liner. The Work for Additive Alternative 1 includes the installation of a 10-inch diameter perforated liner.
Sealed bids for the described project will be received by Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc. at 214 E. Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 3:00 p.m., local time, April 22, 2021 and then publicly opened and read aloud.
All work performed on the project will be subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etc. All Contractors participating in the Work must be licensed in the State of Washington to conduct business. This project is funded in part through the Washington State Public Works Board program with state funds.
The Work shall be substantially complete within 130 calendar days from the date shown in the Notice to Proceed.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, Dave Jepsen, P.E., djepsen@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 North Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon.
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 7735731 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at www.QuestCDN.com, at (952) 233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
Each bid on the project must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by a certified check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional bonds for the faithful performance of the contract as prescribed in the contract documents.
The Owner may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed requirements and may reject for good cause any and all bids upon finding that it is in the public interest to do so.
The Owner is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Employer.
A pre-Bid conference will not be held for this project.
Owner: Consolidated Irrigation District No. 14
By: Don Maiuri
Title: Chairman of the Board (Pub. April 7 & 14, 2021)