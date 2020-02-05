Call for Public Comments
March 2020 Amendment
to the
2020-2025 Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program
A draft of the March 2020 amendment to the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (WWV M/RTIP) is available for public review February 4 through February 17, 2020, at the Walla Walla Library, WWVMPO office, and on the WWVMPO website at https://wwvmpo.org/public-participation.html. All comments are due to the WWVMPO by noon on February 17, 2020.
(Pub. Feb. 5, 2020)