Call for Public Comments on Transportation Projects for the 2045 Plan
The Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (WWVMPO/SRTPO) invites everyone to review and comment on the regionally significant transportation projects - proposed for the next 25 years.
The purpose of the 2045 Plan is to guide multimillion-dollar investments into all modes of transportation: roadway, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, and freight. The planning area includes Walla Walla County, WA, northeast Umatilla County, OR, and all the cities within - College Place, Milton-Freewater, Prescott, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla.
The web portal with the 2045 Plan projects will remain open until October 19, 2020. For more information, please visit wwvmpo.org.
Convocatoria de comentarios públicos sobre proyectos de
transporte para el Plan 2045
La Organización de Planificación Metropolitana del Valle de Walla Walla (WWVMPO/SRTPO) invita a todos a revisar y comentar los proyectos de transporte de importancia regional - propuestos para los próximos 25 años. El propósito del Plan 2045 es guiar las inversiones multimillonarias en todos los medios de transporte: por carretera, bicicleta, peatonal, transporte público y de carga. El área de planificación incluye el condado de Walla Walla, WA, el noreste del condado de Umatilla, OR, y todas las ciudades dentro de - College Place, Milton-Freewater, Prescott, Waitsburg, y Walla Walla. El sitio web con los proyectos del Plan 2045 permanecerá abierto hasta el 19 de octubre de 2020. Para más información, por favor visite wwvmpo.org. (Pub. Sept. 30, 2020)