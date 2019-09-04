Call for Public Comments
2020-2025 Transportation Improvement Program
A draft of the 2020-2025 Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP) is available for public review September 3 through September 16, 2019 at the Walla Walla Library, Waitsburg City Hall, Milton-Freewater Library, WWVMPO/SRTPO office, and on the website at https://wwvmpo.org/public-participation.html. All comments are due to WWVMPO/SRTPO by noon on September 16, 2019.
(Pub. Sept. 4, 2019)