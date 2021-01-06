Call for Public Comments
February 2021 Air Quality Conformity Determination and Amendment to the 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Program. A draft of the February 2021 air quality conformity determination and amendment to the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan/Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP) is available for public review, January 5 through January 18, 2021, on the agency’s website at https://wwvmpo.org/public-participation.html. All comments are due to the WWVMPO/SRTPO by noon on January 18, 2021.
(Pub. Jan. 6, 2021)