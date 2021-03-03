Call for Public Comments
April 2021 Amendment to the 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Program;
2020 Obligated Projects
Report; and 2045 Plan Amendment
Drafts of the April 2021 Amendment to the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan/Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP), the 2020 Annual Listing of Obligated Projects (ALOP) Report, and the April 2021 Amendment to the 2045 Plan are available for public review, March 2 through March 15, 2021. The drafts can be viewed or downloaded from the agency’s website at https://wwvmpo.org/public-participation.html. All comments are due to the WWVMPO/SRTPO by noon on March 15, 2021.
(Pub. Mar. 3, 2021)