Call for Public Comments
February 2020
Amendment
to the 2020-2025
Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (M/RTIP)
A draft of the February 2020 amendment to the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan and Regional Transportation Improvement Program (WWV M/RTIP) is available for public review January 7 through January 20, 2020 at the Walla Walla Library, WWVMPO/SRTPO office, and on the WWVMPO website at https://wwvmpo.org/public-participation.html.
All comments are due to the WWVMPO by noon on January 20, 2020. (Pub. Jan. 8, 2020)