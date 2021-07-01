CALL FOR BIDS
The Fire Commissioners of Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 are requesting bids for one (1) new Landoll 135C-43-LBT or equivalent heavy equipment trailer as outlined in the specifications. Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4; 2251 Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or by calling (509) 529-1282.
Bids will be opened on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Fire Commissioners beginning at 4:00 p.m. All bids must be received no later than 3:45 p.m. that date.
The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, waive informality, and accept the bid deemed in the best interest of the Fire District regardless of price.
