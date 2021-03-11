Official Call for Bids
Bids shall be submitted, prior to the deadline, by email at wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Please mark the subject line on the email “Drumheller Bridge” Bids shall be received until 10:15 A.M. on April 5, 2021 and will then and there be opened and publicly read via phone and internet.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the Walla Walla County Department of Public Works.
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on Walla Walla County Public Works web page at wwcountyroads.com. Bidders packages are available upon request by contacting Misty Jones at 509 524-2722 or mjones@wwcountyroads.com.
The improvements for which bids will be received are described below:
This contract provides for the improvement of Drumheller Bridge on Sudbury Road, deck repair including hydromilling, modified concrete overlay, guardrail, minor grading, and other work, all in accordance with the Contract Plans, Special Provisions, and the Standard Specifications. Utility relocations shall take place concurrently with construction.
The following is applicable to federal projects.
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Bids must be emailed to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us and subject line plainly marked, “Drumheller Bridge” For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners.
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E. Director of Public Works (Pub. Mar. 11, 18 & 25, 2021)