OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS:
Aggregate for Bituminous Surface Treatment
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids will be received by email at the Walla Walla County Commissioners Office in the Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington 99362 until 10:15 A.M. on Monday, February 22, 2021 and will then and there be opened and publicly read.
Aggregate for Bituminous Surface Treatment
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from Dan Mack or Robert McAndrews at the Department of Public Works at (509) 524-2710.
Bids must be plainly marked:
“Aggregate for Bituminous Surface Treatment “
THE BOARD OF WALLA
WALLA COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED.
For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners:
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
(Pub. Feb. 11 & 18, 2021)