CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of College Place, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of the 2020 SEWER CIPP PROJECTS — CPSEW2020-01.
Work includes the installation of a Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Liner system including bypass pumping, pipe cleaning, pipe inspection, and lateral reinstatement at the locations as shown on the location map.
CIPP PIPE SIZES AND APPROXIMATE QUANTITIES —
• 8” CIPP LINER - 3,545 IF
• 87 Service Laterals
• THE CIPP INSTALLATION WILL REQUIRE BYPASS PUMPING
OF WASTEWATER
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED — 2020 SEWER CIPP PROJECTS — CPSEW2020-01” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 625 S. College Avenue, College Place, WA, 99324, until 2:00 p.m., local time, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The Contract time for all work shall be Ninety (90) working days.
The City of College Place, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-Assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Plans and specifications will be available starting Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Informational copies of the plans and specifications are on file for inspection at the City of College Place Public Works office, 625 S. College Ave.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of College Place is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
The City of College Place complies with applicable and Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.
Paul Hartwig Public Works Director (Pub. June 3 & 10, 2020)