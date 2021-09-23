OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS:

One (1) USED 6,500 Gallon Tanker Trailer

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the Walla Walla County Commissioner’s office in the County Courthouse, 315 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:15 A.M., on Monday, October 4, 2021 and will then and there be opened and publicly read.

Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290

Meeting link: https://wwco.

webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38

One (1) Used 6,500 Gallon Tanker Trailer

Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from the Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane Walla Walla, Washington 99362.  Telephone (509) 524-2710.

Bids must be sealed and plainly marked:

“SEALED BIDS – One (1) USED 6,500 Gallon Tanker Trailer”

THE BOARD OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED.

For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners:                                                                                 By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.

Director/County Engineer  

(Pub. Sept. 16 & 23, 2021)

Tags

Load comments