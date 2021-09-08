CALL FOR BIDS
The Fire Commissioners of Walla Walla County Fire District # 4 are requesting sealed bids for one (1), 2021 or newer model, Type I engine, having a 1000 gallon booster tank, apparatus body and miscellaneous equipment; and two (2) 2021 or newer model, 2500 gallon water tenders as outlined in the specifications. Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Chief Rocky Eastman at Walla Walla County Fire District # 4, Station 41, 2251 S. Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Bids will be opened on September 22, 2021; 4:00 pm at Walla Walla County Fire District # 4, Station 41, 2251 S. Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. All bids must be submitted no later than 3:45 p.m. that date.
The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, waive informality, and accept the bid deemed in the best interest of the Fire District regardless of price.
(Pub. Aug. 29 & Sept. 8, 2021)