OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS:
One (1) USED 6,500 Gallon Tanker Trailer
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the Walla Walla County Commissioner’s office in the County Courthouse, 315 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:15 A.M., on Monday, October 4, 2021 and will then and there be opened and publicly read.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.
webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
One (1) Used 6,500 Gallon Tanker Trailer
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from the Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Telephone (509) 524-2710.
Bids must be sealed and plainly marked:
“SEALED BIDS – One (1) USED 6,500 Gallon Tanker Trailer”
THE BOARD OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED.
For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners: By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
(Pub. Sept. 16 & 23, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.