CALL FOR BIDS
The Fire Commissioners of Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 are requesting bids for seventy (70) protective jackets and trousers for structural firefighting. Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Casey Sewell at Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4; 2251 S. Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or by calling (509) 529-1282.
Bids will be opened during the regular meeting of the Fire Commissioners on July 8, 2020 which begins at 4:00 p.m. All bids must be received no later than 3:30 p.m. that date.
The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, waive informality, and accept the bid deemed in the best interest of the Fire District, regardless of price.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 , Rocky Eastman Secretary
(Pub. June 15 & 22, 2020)