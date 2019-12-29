CALL FOR BIDS
LAMPERTI STREET OVERLAY AND SIDEWALK PROJECT
City of College Place, 625 South College Avenue
College Place, Washington 99324
City of College Place, Washington (Owner) invites bids for the construction of the Lamperti Street Overlay and Sidewalk Project. The work includes improvement of Lamperti Street from College Avenue to Larch Street, including approximately 950 tons of hot mix asphalt pavement overlay, approximately 320 square yards of sidewalk replacement, three bid alternatives, and other work.
Sealed bids for the described project will be received at the College Place Finance Department, 625 South College Avenue, College Place, Washington until 2:00 p.m., local time, January 16, 2020, and then publicly opened and read aloud.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etc.
The contract time for all work shall be 30 working days.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, Kate Thompson, P.E., kthompson@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below.
City of College Place, 625 S. College Avenue, College Place, Washington
Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande,
Oregon
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 6628563 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at www.QuestCDN.com, at (952) 233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
Each bid on the project must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by a certified check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional bonds for the faithful performance of the contract as prescribed in the contract documents.
The Owner may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed requirements, and may reject for good cause any and all bids upon finding that it is in the public interest to do so.
The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Each minority and women owned business requesting plans should indicate that they are a minority firm at the time they request plans so they may be listed on the Planholders List as a minority.
Owner: City of College Place, Washington
By: Norma Hernandez; Title: Mayor (Pub. Dec. 22 & 29, 2019)