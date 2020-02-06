OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the County Commissioners in their office in the Commissioner Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, located at 314 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:15 A.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 for two (2) New Model Year (2020) Three Axle Pup Trailers. At the specified time bids will be opened and publicly read.
NOTE: It shall be noted that Walla Walla County Public Works wishes to have the option to purchase additional PUP TRAILERS utilizing this Bid Specification as budgets are approved for purchase and delivery in 2021 & 2022.
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from the Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Telephone (509) 524-2710.
THE BOARD OF WALLA
WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED AND TO WAIVE ANY INFORMALITIES IN THE BIDS.
Bids must be sealed and plainly marked, “SEALED BID – Two (2) New Model Year (2020) Three Axle Pup Trailers”.
For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners:
The local agency hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award. Walla Walla County complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
(Pub. Jan. 30 & Feb. 6, 2020)