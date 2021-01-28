OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS:
One (1) USED SINGLE AXLE WATER TRUCK
2000 TO 2500 GALLON TANK
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the Walla Walla County Commissioner’s office in the County Courthouse, 315 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:15 A.M., on Monday, February 1, 2021 and will then and there be opened and publicly read.
One (1) Used Single Axle Water Truck 2000 to 2500 Gallon Tank
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from the Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Telephone (509) 524-2710.
Bids must be sealed and plainly marked:
“SEALED BIDS – One (1) USED SINGLE AXLE WATER TRUCK 2000 TO 2500 GALLON TANK”
THE BOARD OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
RESERVE THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED.
For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners:
By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E. , Director/County Engineer (Pub. Jan. 21 & 28, 2021)