OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS
CHEMICAL VEGETATION CONTROL PRODUCTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the County Commissioners Office, in the Commissioners Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main Street, P.O. 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until 10:15 A.M. on Monday, February 10, 2020 and will then and there be opened and publicly read.
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from the Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
Bids must be sealed and plainly marked:
“SEALED BID – CHEMICAL VEGETATION CONTROL PRODUCTS”
THE BOARD OF WALLA
WALLA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED.
For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners: By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E.
Director/County Engineer
(Pub. Jan. 30 & Feb. 6, 2020)