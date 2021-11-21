CALL FOR BIDS
4BIKES PROJECT
City of College Place, 625 S College Avenue,
College Place, Washington 99324
City of College Place, Washington (Owner) invites bids for the construction of the 4Bikes Project. The work includes improvement of 4th Street from Academy Way to College Avenue, including street lights, cycle track extension, approximately 1,000 linear feet of curb and gutter, approximately 1,100 square yards of sidewalk replacement, and other work.
Sealed bids for the described project will be received at College Place City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, Washington until 2:00 p.m., local time, December 7, 2021, then publicly read aloud.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etc.
The contract time for all work shall be 30 working days.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 214 East Birch Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, (509) 529-9260, Kate Thompson, P.E., kthompson@andersonperry.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon.
Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 8069432 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at www.QuestCDN.com, at (952) 233-1632, or via e-mail at info@questcdn.com. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes.
Each bid on the project must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by a certified check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional bonds for the faithful performance of the contract as prescribed in the contract documents.
The Owner may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed requirements and may reject for good cause any and all bids upon finding that it is in the public interest to do so.
The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Each minority and women owned business requesting plans should indicate that they are a minority firm at the time they request plans so they may be listed on the Planholders List as a minority.
A mandatory pre-Bid conference will be held at 1:00 p.m., local time, on November 29, 2021. The pre-Bid conference will be held at the intersection of 4th Street and Bade Avenue. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are required to attend and participate in the conference.
Owner: City of College Place, Washington
By: Norma Hernandez; Title: Mayor (Pub. Nov. 14 & 21, 2021)
