OFFICIAL CALL FOR BIDS:
HOT MIX ASPHALT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids will be received by email at the Walla Walla County Commissioners Office in the Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, Washington 99362 until 10:15 A.M. on Monday, March 15, 2021 and will then and there be opened and publicly read.
Hot Mix Asphalt
(Approximately 3,000 tons of
Hot Mix Asphalt)
Complete bidding information and specifications are available on request from Robert McAndrews or Dan Mack, at the Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
Bids must be plainly marked:
“HOT MIX ASPHALT”
THE BOARD OF WALLA
WALLA COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS SUBMITTED.
For the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners: By: Tony Garcia Morales, P.E., Director/County Engineer (Pub. Mar 3 & 9, 2021)