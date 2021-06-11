NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
A public meeting of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 will be held on June 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Gib Olinger Elementary, 1011 S. Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 as approved by the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 Budget Committee. A summary of the budget is presented below. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained on the District website or by appointment at 1020 S. Mill St, Milton-Freewater, Oregon between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This budget is for [x] an annual __ a biennial budget period. This budget was prepared on a basis of accounting that is [x] the same as __ different than the preceding year. This notice and a copy of the budget document will be available on our website at: https://www.miltfree.k12.or.us
Contact: Aaron Duff, Superintendent/Budget Officer Telephone: (541) 938-3551 Email: aaron.duff@miltfree.k12.or.us
FINANCIAL SUMMARY - RESOURCES
TOTAL OF ALL FUNDS Actual Amount Adopted Budget Approved Budget
Last Year 2019-20 This Year 2020-21 Next Year 2021-22
Beginning Fund Balance $5,664,864 $4,075,500 $4,379,000
Current Year Property Taxes, other than Local Option Taxes 3,977,154 3,935,000 4,015,000
Current Year Local Option Property Taxes 201 700 700
Other Revenue from Local Sources 1,945,222 2,037,000 2,592,000
Revenue from Intermediate Sources 47,984 46,000 48,000 Revenue from State Sources 15,935,694 16,801,300 17,110,000
Revenue from Federal Sources 2,265,081 3,582,500 6,714,600
Interfund Transfers 706,390 684,300 175,000
All Other Budget Resources 6,667 5,000 10,005,000 Total Resources $30,549,257 $31,167,300 $45,039,300
FINANCIAL SUMMARY - REQUIREMENTS BY OBJECT CLASSIFICATION
Salaries $10,938,797 $11,560,500 $12,378,500
Other Associated Payroll Costs 7,322,298 7,809,319 8,313,649
Purchased Services 2,557,218 2,875,805 3,756,275
Supplies & Materials 1,326,691 1,929,470 2,337,470
Capital Outlay 540,048 871,030 2,129,000
Other Objects (except debt service & interfund transfers) 329,901 348,476 10,426,076
Debt Service* 2,322,346 2,471,400 2,944,500
Interfund Transfers* 706,390 684,300 175,000
Operating Contingency 0 2,617,000 2,578,830
Unappropriated Ending Fund Balance & Reserves 4,505,568 0 0
Total Requirements $30,549,257 $31,167,300 $45,039,300
FINANCIAL SUMMARY - REQUIREMENTS AND FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEES (FTE) BY FUNCTION 1000 Instruction $13,849,551 $14,849,833 $16,641,853
FTE 167.61 173.11 184.11
2000 Support Services 7,313,126 8,754,797 9,814,047 FTE 58.31 58.06 60.06
3000 Enterprise & Community Service 934,333 1,191,570 1,336,570 FTE 11.25 11.25 11.25
4000 Facility Acquisition & Construction 914,743 590,000 1,520,000
FTE 0 0 0
5000 Other Uses 0 0 0
5100 Debt Service* 2,325,546 2,479,800 2,973,000
5200 Interfund Transfers* 706,390 684,300 175,000
5400 PERS UAL Lump Sum Payment 0 0 10,000,000
6000 Contingency 0 2,617,000 2,578,830
7000 Unappropriated Ending Fund Balance 4,505,568 0 0
Total Requirements $30,549,257 $31,167,300 $45,039,300
Total FTE 237.17 242.42 255.42
* not included in total 5000 Other Uses. To be appropriated separately from other 5000 expenditures.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN ACTIVITIES and SOURCES OF FINANCING ** The 2021-2022 budget was created utilizing 49% of an 9.3 billion state budget and level enrollment estimates to maintain programs and staffing. The budget allows for flexibility and balanced spending with state and federal funding from COVID-19 relief. The District is considering selling pension obligation bonds to limit its payroll liability with the Oregon Public Employee Retirement System.
PROPERTY TAX LEVIES
Rate or Amount Imposed Rate or Amount Imposed Rate or Amount Approved
Permanent Rate Levy (Rate Limit 4.7953 per $1,000) 4.7953 4.7953 4.7953
Local Option Levy (Rate _ per $1,000) 0.0000 0.000 0.000
Levy For General Obligation Bonds $795,000 $845,000 $820,000
STATEMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS
LONG TERM DEBT Estimated Debt Outstanding Estimated Debt Authorized, But on July 1 Not Incurred on July 1
General Obligation Bonds $12,739,047 $0
Other Bonds $8,271,710 $10,000,000
Other Borrowings $203,817 $0
Total $21,214,574 $10,000,000
(Pub. June 11, 2021)