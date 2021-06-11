                                                NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING                      

A public meeting of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 will be held on June 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Gib Olinger Elementary, 1011 S. Mill Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon.  The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 as approved by the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 Budget Committee.  A summary of the budget is presented below. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained on the District website or by appointment at 1020 S. Mill St, Milton-Freewater, Oregon  between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This budget is for  [x] an annual __ a biennial budget period.  This budget was  prepared on a basis of accounting that is [x]  the same as __ different than the preceding year.  This notice and a copy of the budget document will be available on our website at:  https://www.miltfree.k12.or.us

Contact: Aaron Duff, Superintendent/Budget Officer    Telephone: (541) 938-3551 Email: aaron.duff@miltfree.k12.or.us

                    FINANCIAL SUMMARY - RESOURCES                

TOTAL OF ALL FUNDS            Actual Amount        Adopted Budget        Approved Budget

                    Last Year 2019-20        This Year 2020-21        Next Year 2021-22

Beginning Fund Balance                           $5,664,864         $4,075,500            $4,379,000

Current Year Property Taxes, other than Local Option Taxes           3,977,154             3,935,000                 4,015,000        

Current Year Local Option Property Taxes                     201                    700                       700

Other Revenue from Local Sources           1,945,222           2,037,000         2,592,000

Revenue from Intermediate Sources                47,984                         46,000                                              48,000            Revenue from State Sources                           15,935,694        16,801,300            17,110,000

Revenue from Federal Sources               2,265,081          3,582,500          6,714,600

Interfund Transfers                     706,390                 684,300                 175,000

All Other Budget Resources                     6,667                     5,000                          10,005,000                 Total Resources                   $30,549,257                $31,167,300                       $45,039,300                          

                    FINANCIAL SUMMARY - REQUIREMENTS BY OBJECT CLASSIFICATION    

Salaries                    $10,938,797         $11,560,500         $12,378,500    

Other Associated Payroll Costs               7,322,298             7,809,319             8,313,649

Purchased Services                   2,557,218           2,875,805              3,756,275

Supplies & Materials                   1,326,691           1,929,470             2,337,470

Capital Outlay                                    540,048              871,030                           2,129,000

Other Objects (except debt service & interfund transfers)        329,901              348,476           10,426,076

Debt Service*                   2,322,346           2,471,400            2,944,500

Interfund Transfers*                      706,390              684,300                175,000

Operating Contingency                            0            2,617,000             2,578,830

Unappropriated Ending Fund Balance & Reserves      4,505,568                         0                           0

    Total Requirements                        $30,549,257                    $31,167,300         $45,039,300

        FINANCIAL SUMMARY - REQUIREMENTS AND FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEES (FTE) BY FUNCTION    1000 Instruction                $13,849,551        $14,849,833         $16,641,853         

     FTE                             167.61                 173.11                 184.11

2000 Support Services                7,313,126             8,754,797            9,814,047             FTE                              58.31                  58.06                  60.06    

3000 Enterprise & Community Service              934,333             1,191,570           1,336,570             FTE                                        11.25                   11.25                  11.25

4000 Facility Acquisition & Construction               914,743              590,000           1,520,000

     FTE                                     0                         0                        0

5000 Other Uses                                 0                         0                        0

     5100 Debt Service*               2,325,546           2,479,800          2,973,000

     5200 Interfund Transfers*                  706,390                  684,300                 175,000

     5400 PERS UAL Lump Sum Payment                         0                                                    0                                     10,000,000

6000 Contingency                                 0           2,617,000          2,578,830

7000 Unappropriated Ending Fund Balance       4,505,568                                       0                        0

    Total Requirements                        $30,549,257                    $31,167,300                   $45,039,300

    Total  FTE                        237.17               242.42              255.42

     * not included in total 5000 Other Uses.  To be appropriated separately from other 5000 expenditures.                

                STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN ACTIVITIES and SOURCES OF FINANCING **        The 2021-2022 budget was created utilizing 49% of an 9.3 billion state budget and level enrollment estimates to maintain programs and staffing.  The budget allows for flexibility and balanced spending with state and federal funding from COVID-19 relief.  The District is considering selling pension obligation bonds to limit its payroll liability with the Oregon Public Employee Retirement System.                    

        

                        PROPERTY TAX LEVIES                

                    Rate or Amount Imposed    Rate or Amount Imposed    Rate or Amount Approved

 Permanent Rate Levy  (Rate Limit  4.7953  per $1,000)        4.7953            4.7953            4.7953

 Local Option Levy      (Rate _   per $1,000)            0.0000             0.000             0.000

 Levy For General Obligation Bonds                       $795,000                       $845,000            $820,000

                    

                    STATEMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS                

LONG TERM DEBT                Estimated  Debt Outstanding             Estimated Debt Authorized, But                                 on July 1                       Not Incurred on July 1    

General Obligation Bonds                $12,739,047                $0    

Other Bonds                     $8,271,710                $10,000,000

Other Borrowings                        $203,817                $0    

     Total                        $21,214,574                $10,000,000    

(Pub. June 11, 2021)         