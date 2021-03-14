BUDGET EXTENSION
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors for Walla Walla School District #140 will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, via telephone conference, for their regular meeting, which will include a request to extend the 2020-2021 Transportation Vehicle Fund budget. Dial-in information is provided on the district’s website at wwps.org. Copies will be available in the Business Office.
The Walla Walla School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with all requirements of the ADA.
By order of the Board of Directors
Walla Walla School District #140
364 S. Park Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362
(Pub. March 7 & 14, 2021)