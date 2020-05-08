NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING
MILTON- FREEWATER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #7
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to ORS 294.426, that a meeting of the budget committee of the Milton Freewater Unified School District #7 will be held on the 28th day of May, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of receiving the budget message and budget document of the district for the fiscal year 2020-21. In response to the current health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the District facilities are currently closed to the public and meetings are being held electronically. The meeting will be available for viewing via Zoom. The link will be posted on the District website at https://www.miltfree.k12.or.us/
Public comment will be taken in written format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 27, 2020 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 28, 2020. Written comments will be subject to a three minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the district via phone message at 541-966-3216, or email denyce.kelly@imesd.k12.or.us. Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 27, 2020.
This is a public meeting where deliberations of the budget committee will take place and any person may appear and comment on proposed programs with the budget committee at that time. A copy of the budget document will be available on-line at https://www.miltfree.k12.or.us or obtained by mail on or after May 21, 2020 via email request to denyce.kelly@imesd.k12.or.us or request via phone message to 541-966-3216. Any person may provide comment at the meeting.
This notice is posted on the District website at: https://www.miltfree.k12.or.us Aaron Duff, Superintendent & Budget Officer
(Pub. May 8 and 22, 2020)