PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
PRELIMINARY BUDGET & HEARING
The Port Commission will meet on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Port of Walla Walla offices for the purpose of conducting a public hearing. This hearing will include the preliminary budget and adopting the Port’s tax levy for fiscal year 2021.
We encourage residents to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public meeting at (Toll Free): 1 877-309-2073, Access Code: 661-367-517 or participate remotely via video at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/661367517. The conference line and video access will be opened at 12:55 p.m.
The Port Commission will also meet on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Port of Walla Walla administrative office, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and considering adoption the final budget for fiscal year 2021.
(Pub. Oct. 30 & Nov. 6, 2020)