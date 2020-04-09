Spokane Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek
Public Notice
The City of Walla Walla Engineering Division, 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed 0.5-acre bridge replacement project, known as the Spokane Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek project, seeks to replace the existing bridge structure crossing Mill Creek on Spokane Street between Main Street and Alder Street. Approximately 0.5 acres will be disturbed for construction of a new bridge and construction of new curb and gutter, sidewalks, streetlights water main, and storm drainage systems in Spokane Street between Main Street and Alder Street. Stormwater will be collected in existing or upgraded catch basins and basic stormwater treatment will be provided, prior to discharge to Mill Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in the receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater (Pub. April 9 & 16, 2020)