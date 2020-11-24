NOTICE OF MEETING
OF THE
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Secretary of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has completed the Assessment Roll of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District and has delivered the same to the Board of Directors of said District. The Board of Directors of said District, acting as a Board of Equalization, will meet in the office of said Irrigation District at 1135 East Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco, Washington, this being the officially designated meeting place of said District, on the 10th of December 2020, at 9:00 a.m., for the purpose of equalizing the assessments so made, and shall continue in session from day to day so long as may be necessary, not to exceed ten (10) days, exclusive of Sundays, to hear and determine objections to said Assessment Roll as may come before the Board. David Solem, Secretary South Columbia Basin Irrigation District (Pub. Nov. 23, 24 & 25, 2020)