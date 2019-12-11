An equalization meeting for Blalock Orchard Irrigation District 10 on Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 will be held at District 4 Fire Station No. 42, 675 Wallula Rd., at 7:00 p.m. (Pub. 11/27, 12/4 & 12/11, 2019)
