Beginning of Review Notice
Applicant, Project Description, Estimated Cost:
Blue Mountain Eye, PLLC proposes to establish an ambulatory surgical facility in Walla Walla County. Surgical services provided at the ambulatory surgical facility will be dedicated to ophthalmology. The new surgical facility will be located at 1595 Heritage Road in Walla Walla [99362]. The estimated capital expenditure associated with this project is $1,915,268.
Public Hearing: No public hearing will be held unless requested. To request a hearing, the request must be in writing and include the name, address, and signature of the person making the request. Deadline for requesting a public hearing is on or before November 20, 2020. If a public hearing is scheduled, the hearing notice will be published in the Union-Bulletin at least 15 days before the date of hearing.
Public Comment Period: If no public hearing is held, written comments must be received by the Certificate of Need Program on or before Thursday, December 10, 2020. E-mail the public hearing request or written comments to:
Anticipated Decision Date: February 8, 2021
If you have any questions or would like additional information, please call the Certificate of Need Program at (360) 236-2955. For additional information or details log into our website: www.doh.wa.gov/hsqa/FSL/certneed (Pub. Nov. 5, 2020)