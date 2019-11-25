BEFORE THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY
WATER CONSERVANCY BOARD
WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON
Notice of Application to Change the Place of Use and Add Irrigated Acres under Surface Water Certificate Nos. 7485(A) and 8373(A)
TAKE NOTICE: That on October 2, 2019, BNB Property Investments, LLC of Touchet, Washington filed application numbers WALL-19-08 and WALL-19-09 with the Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board to change the place of use and add irrigated acres under Surface Water Certificate Nos. 7485(A) and 8373(A), respectively.
That SW Cert. No. 7485(A), under priority date of January 15, 1947, authorizes diversion of water from the Touchet River in the amount of 0.42 cubic feet per second, 143.8 acre-feet per year for the irrigation of 36 acres. That SW Cert. No. 8373(A), under priority date of October 13, 1959, authorizes diversion of water from the Touchet River in the amount of 1.02 cubic feet per second, 204.7 acre-feet per year for the irrigation of 51.2 acres. The two rights are defined as additive in quantity and acres.
That SW Cert. Nos. 7485(A) and 8373(A) share the same authorized point of diversion located within the NW¼NE¼ of Sec. 27, T. 7N., R. 33E, and the same authorized place of use within the NW¼ of Sec. 26 and the NE¼ of Sec. 27, all within T. 7N., R. 33E.
The applicant proposes to make identical changes to the place of use of both SW Cert. Nos. 7485(A) and 8373(A) to include additional lands within the NW¼ of Sec. 26 and NE¼ of Sec. 27, all within T. 7N., R. 33 E. (specific legal descriptions are available from the Board and/or Ecology upon request). The applicant also proposes to expand the total number of allowable irrigated acres under both SW Cert. No. 7485(A) and 8373(A) to a total of 162.01 acres.
Any protests or objections to the approval of this application may be filed with the Department of Ecology and must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty dollar ($50) recording fee and filed with the Cashiering Section, State of Washington, Department of Ecology, PO Box 47611, Olympia, WA 98504-7611 within thirty (30) days from December 2, 2019.
Any interested party may submit comments, objections, and other information to the Water Board regarding this application. The comments and information may be submitted in writing or verbally at any public meeting of the board held to discuss or decide on the application. This application will be on the board agenda during its regular meetings to be held on the first Wednesday of each month until completion of application. Additionally, the Water Board may receive written comments or information provided within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice, said written comments or information to be provided to: Walla Walla County Water Conservancy Board, attention Alan Kottwitz, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Note: This notice does not constitute notice of a meeting for the purposes of the Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30. (Pub. Nov. 25, & Dec. 2, 2019)