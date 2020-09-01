NOTICE OF PROPOSED
BANK MERGER
Notice is hereby given that Banner Bank, a Washington bank with its main office located at 10 South First Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, filed an application on or about August 25, 2020 with the San Francisco Regional Office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to merge with Islanders Bank, a Washington Bank with its main office located at 225 Blair Avenue, Friday Harbor, Washington 98250. The application was filed under 12 U.S.C. § 1828(c) and 12 CFR Part 303. Under the terms of the merger, Islanders Bank would be merged with and into Banner Bank. Banner Bank would be the surviving bank and continue as a Washington bank.
It is contemplated that the main and branch offices of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank will continue to be operated.
Any person wishing to comment on the application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at the San Francisco Regional Office, 25 Jessie Street, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105, not later than October 2, 2020. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
Banner Bank, Walla Walla, Washington; Islanders Bank, Friday Harbor, Washington
(Pub. Sept. 1, 14 & 25, 2020)