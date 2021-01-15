AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing self supporting lattice tower located at 126 W Poplar Street, Walla Walla, Walla Walla County, WA 99362. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at approximately 80 feet above ground level (measured to the top of the antennas) on the 80.48-foot tall self supporting lattice tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6121000105 - MB EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (717) 472-3070.
(Pub. Jan. 15, 2021)