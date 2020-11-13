AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility located at 928 Strum Avenue, Walla Walla, Walla Walla County, WA 99362. The new facility will consist of a 105-foot monopine telecommunications tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6120009796 - CR EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (978) 877-3493.
(Pub. Nov. 13, 2020)