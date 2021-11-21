NOTICE OF ELECTION AND
EQUALIZATION MEETING
Artesia Irrigation District No. 8 will hold its annual election Tuesday, December 13th, 2021, closing at 8pm. Election is going to be by absentee ballot. Mail no later than December 5th, or bring ballot to the pumphouse ( SW Corner of Electric Ave. and Myra Road, Box at entrance), to elect a director for a three-year-term. The annual equalization and justification of water rate meeting will be Tuesday, December 13th, 2021 at 08:30pm, at the pumphouse.
(Pub. Nov. 21, 28 & Dec. 1, 2021)
