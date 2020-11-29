NOTICE OF ELECTION AND
EQUALIZATION MEETING
Artesia Irrigation District No. 8 will hold its annual election Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, closing at 8pm. Election is going to be by absentee ballot. Mail no later than December 1st, or bring ballot to the pumphouse ( SW Corner of Electric Ave. and Myra Road, Box at entrance), to elect a director for a three-year-term. The annual equalization and justification of water rate meeting will be Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 08:30pm, at the pumphouse.
(Pub. Nov. 22, 25 & 29, 2020)