BID TITLE: Architectural Design Services –
Council Room Renovation & AV Design
REQUESTING DEPARTMENT: Community Development
RELEASE DATE: August 11, 2021
DUE DATE: Wednesday, October 6th @ 5:00 p.m. PST
Notice is hereby given that the Department of Community Development of the City of College Place will receive proposals for: “Architectural Design Services – Council Room Renovation & AV Design”
Each proposal must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked by the RFP name.
The design consists of updating the audio, video, broadcasting equipment, AV lighting, architectural lighting, new dais, and general remodel for the City Council Chamber, preparing bid documents, construction specifications, cost estimates, and plans.
All proposers are required to attend a mandatory pre-proposal meeting to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on September 8, 2021 at 2 PM. The contact person for this project is Jon Rickard, Community Development Director, telephone number 509-394-8524.
A complete copy of this RFP and/or modifications to the RFP can be viewed on the City’s website: http://www.cpwa.us/businesses/doing_business_with_the_city.php. It shall be the respondent’s obligation to check for updated addenda from time to time. No separate notice of changes will be provided.
Please direct any inquiries regarding this RFP to Jon Rickard, at
jrickard@cpwa.us by no later than 5:00 PM PST, Friday, September 17, 2021. Responses from the City of College Place will be posted on the City’s website no later than 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Sealed proposals must be submitted to the City Clerk Department at 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. Proposals will be received until 5:00 p.m. PST, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Failure to identify the proposal on the envelope may result in disqualification of the proposal.
Proposals will not be opened at that time, but will be submitted to the Community Development Department for verification and compliance with specifications and subsequent recommendation to the City Council for award of a contract or rejection of the responses, as deemed appropriate. The City reserves the right to make no award. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late. Such proposals may be returned unopened. Faxed or emailed proposals are not acceptable.
Dated: This 11th Day of August, 2021 (Pub. Aug. 11, 2021)