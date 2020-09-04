NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).

File name/Docket #: Clearview Farms 2 lot Short Plat/SUB20-005, CAP20-018

Application type: SUBDIVISION/CRITICAL AREAS PERMIT

APPLICATION

Applicant/Owner:    CLEARVIEW FARM INC

3074 MCDONALD RD, TOUCHET WA, 99360

Project description: The applicant has submitted a 2-lot short plat subdivision application for a 105.36-acre site within the Primary Agriculture 40 (PA-40) zoning district. The project is located southwest of the intersection of McDonald Road and Frog Hollow Road (APN 340609130001 & 340610220002). The following mapped critical areas are located within or adjacent to the project area: fish and wildlife conservation area (terrestrial habitat for wintering birds of prey) and critical aquifer recharge areas (Walla Walla River Shallow Gravel Aquifer CARA).  

Required Permits: Critical Areas Permit Application

Development Regulations: WWCC Title 16 – Subdivisions; WWCC Chapter 18.08 – Critical Areas Protection; WWCC Chapter 17.31 – Cluster Developments on Resource Lands; WWCC Chapter 17.18 – Density and Dimensions

Date of application: 7/15/2020

Date determined complete: 8/18/2020

Date of notice: 9/4/2020

 

REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT:  The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends September 18, 2020.  The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.

To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:

Walla Walla County Community Development Department

c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200

Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

APPEALS:  The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

(Pubs. Sept. 4, 2020)